May God never answer the prayers of those who wish Ghana bad for political gains — Koku Anyidoho shades

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the Founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute has recently been in prayer mode for Ghana's ailing economy.

He asks God to crush anyone who wishes the country bad.

According to Mr. Anyidoho, many citizens will perish if evil-wishers get their way through in their quest for political power.

In a tweet on Tuesday, September 27, he noted that Ghana will survive the economic turbulence to shame enemies of the State.

“It is my prayer that God should not answer the prayer of anyone who wants Ghana to die just because of partisan politics: if Ghana dies, we shall all die too - that’s why Ghana must live to declare the works of the Lord. God must rule in the affairs of Ghana,” his tweet reads.

In a similar tweet spotted by Modernghana News on Sunday, September 25, the former NDC deputy General Secretary stated that Ghana needs divine intervention at this critical moment of economic hardship.

He called on Ghanaians to say a prayer for the President and the entire country.

“I am more than convinced that we must go on our knees and genuinely pray for the President and Mother Ghana because we definitely need the divine intervention of God for Him to bless our Homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 Thank God the President himself is on his knees praying,” the tweet noted.