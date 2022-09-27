Global Citizens Festival: Addai-Nimoh blames National Security over heckling of Akufo-Addo

Former Member of Parliament for Mampong constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh has blamed the National Security for what happened to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizens Festival on Saturday when he was heckled by some participants.

In his view, the Ministry of National Security and the other security detail of the President should have been able to pick the signal in record time to avert it from happening.

Mr Addai-Nimoh urged the security of the president to be on top of their job and stop situations like this.

“What was the National Security doing? Why couldn’t they pick the intelligence?” He asked on the New Day show with Johnnie Hughes on Tuesday September 27.

Mr Akufo-Addo during the event delivered a keynote address amidst jeering from the crowd.

He spoke about the government of Ghana's involvement in eradicating poverty and upholding national unity.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I extend a hearty Akwaaba, our word of welcome, from a very hospitable people. To all of you, who have come from afar and wide, to our vibrant city of Accra, Ghana's capital, to join us on this great occasion,” the President said at the event amidst the heckling.

—3news.com