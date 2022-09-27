Accra: Father arraigned before court for having anal intercourse with 13-year-old daughter

A man has been arrested for allegedly having anal sex with his 13-year-old daughter.

On Monday, September 26, the man identified as Isaac Tetteh was arraigned before the Gender-based Circuit Court in Accra.

The man who is a trader was slapped with three provisional charges including incest, defilement, and unnatural canal knowledge.

In court, the prosecutor DSP Agnes Boafo said the complainant who is a 13-year-old girl has suffered abuse from her father since 2021.

The teenager per the facts of the matter presented to the court stays with the father at Kaneshie near Dansoman station with the father and sleeps on the same bed with him.

The Prosecutor said, the victim one night woke up and saw the suspect having sex with her.

It continued for months when the father would have sex with her several times until September 22, when the victim reported the abuse to the Kaneshie DOVVSU.

This was after the father developed hatred for the complainant and started beating her because she refused to sleep on the same bed as the suspect.

“On 22nd September 2022 at about 6:30pm, suspect beat victim and she came to Kaneshie DOVVSU (Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit) and reported the case.

“Suspect was arrested for investigation. Police medical report form was issued in the name of the victim to be taken to hospital for examination, treatment, and endorsement of the form by police,” the Prosecutor told the court.

Pending examination of the victim, the prosecutor told the court to remand the victim.

The prosecutor argued, “My Lord, we do not intend to take the plea of the accused. We sent the victim to the hospital and she is menstruating and the medical doctor said that they cannot examine her until the blood flow stops.”

The Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Christiana Cann subsequently remanded the accused person into police custody.

He is to reappear in court on October 3, 2022, where his plea for the charges will be taken.