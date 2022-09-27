Bawku curfew will only be lifted after restoration of total peace – Ambrose Derry

27.09.2022 LISTEN

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery says government will only lift the curfew in Bawku if there is total peace.

Mr. Dery says the current breakdown of law and order in the area affects development.

Ambrose Dery's comment comes after calls for government to lift the age-old curfew necessitated by conflicts in the area.

But the Minister says all other bans will be lifted if peace is restored.

“If you give us peace, we will see how we will review the curfew in the next few weeks, but if you tell us the only thing you know is war, we will increase it. [I am not sure that is what you want]”, he said.

Last week, the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) announced the enforcement of additional security measures in Bawku.

The revised security actions are to stem the renewed fighting in the community.

After its emergency meeting, REGSEC resolved on the following measures:

The Police, Ghana Immigration Service and the Military are allowed to use official motorbikes between 6:00am to 6:00pm. Temporary ban on 'yellow, yellow’ operations until further notice. Curfew hours to cover Nayoka, Kpalgu and Manga.

“Please ensure strict compliance”, a statement from the Office of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council said.

The decision came after at least three persons were reportedly shot by unknown persons.

A transformer belonging to the Northern Electricity Development Company was also destroyed during the shooting incident.

Residents said the incident left them in fear.

—By Citi Newsroom