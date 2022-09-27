Ablakwa donates medical equipment to Ho Teaching Hospital, Volta Regional Health Directorate

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has supported the Ho Teaching Hospital and Volta Regional Health Directorate with a donation of health equipment.

In addition, the Member of Parliament has donated health supplies to the two health facilities to help them to run.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, it was important to offer support to the Ho Teaching Hospital since it often serves as the first referral centre for complex cases from the districts.

In a post on his social media pages, the MP has expressed appreciation to colleague parliamentarians who helped him, while insisting that he is excited to have made the donation.

“It was an honour to donate a good number of our imported medical equipment and supplies to the Ho Teaching Hospital and the Volta Regional Health Directorate earlier today.

“I am grateful to my colleagues in the Volta Parliamentary Caucus led by Hon. Emmanuel Bedzrah and Hon. Benjamin Kpodo for their solidarity and useful insights. Together, we make our country better,” parts of a post on the Facebook page of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reads.

Meanwhile, medical equipment and supplies donated to the Regional Health Directorate are to be distributed to the various health facilities in the region based on scientific criteria.