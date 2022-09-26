US to commit US$138 million to support Ghana's human capital development

26.09.2022 LISTEN

Madam Virginia E. Palmer, the United States(US) Ambassador to Ghana, says the US government will work with Congress to provide 138 million dollars to support human capital development in education, health and peace building in Ghana.

She said the US Government would also support all their principles of Gender equality, women empowerment and inclusive development.

Madam Palmer was speaking at the Global Citizen Festival held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The twin-city event was held in Accra, Ghana and New York City in the United States of America.

Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebowy, Stormzy, TEMS, Usher and Uncle Waffles performed to the admiration of the packed crowd.

The Global Citizen is a Social action platform for the global generations that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges.

With stages in the two iconic locations, leaders, artists, activists and Global Citizens are being united to achieve an ambitious policy agenda focused on empowering women, and girls, taking climate action, breaking systemic barriers and lifting up activists and advocates.

Global Citizen is calling on world leaders, corporations and philanthropists to do more than they have ever done before to improve the welfare of the ordinary person.

The US Ambassador said the US government would work again across West Africa to promote improved economic growth and inclusive governance and prevent violence and conflict.

“The US government is providing more than 30 million dollars in initial funding to launch this Regional Programme and they will work with Congress to increase funding for the next decade,” she said.

Madam Palmer said the US government was committed to creating a new professional exchange with a special focus on US and Global Citizen communities.

She said the US government would increase the Peace Corps volunteers in Ghana in the areas of agriculture, education and Healthcare.

Mr Charles Abani, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, speaking live from Black Stars Square, said Ghana was committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said the UN was proud to commit at least 260 million dollars to help strengthen Ghanaian institutions and people to achieve these goals.

He said the UN would try to mobilize the resources Ghana needed to achieve the SDGs, calling on all citizens, and corporate organisations to support the UN SDGs fund.

Mr Abani said the partnership with the Government, Civil Society Organisations, and the private sector, would work to bring a broad range of collaboration that would ensure the people of Ghana have prosperity across all boards.

Ms Barbara Tulu Clemens, the Country Director for the World Food Programme, said the UN would commit resources to support inclusive economic growth, equitable access to services and durable peace for Ghana.

“We will integrate climate change, digitalisation, urbanisation and inclusiveness in all the work we do in Ghana,” she said.

GNA