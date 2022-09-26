Change of Guard at Jubilee House

A naval contingent of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) took over guard duties at the Jubilee House, the seat of government, on Monday.

At a colourful 34th ceremonial military parade at the forecourts of the Presidency in Accra, an Army detachment that had been guarding the facility over the past three months handed that responsibility to a smartly decked line of naval officers who would perform the task for the next quarter.

The ceremony, traditionally reviewed by the President and Commander in Chief of the GAF, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was appraised by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who stood in for him.

The ceremony was also witnessed by Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Akosua Osei Opare, the Minister of Defense, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery and Service Chiefs.

The ceremonial parade is a long-standing tradition inherited from the British and has remained the foundation of discipline in all armies. Performed quarterly, the event is aimed at ensuring alertness and readiness by the military and assessing the strength of the soldiers on duty to provide maximum security at the duty point.

Pupils and teachers from the Diamond Kids Inclusive School, the Ace School, Christ Ambassadors School, as well as Librarians from the Korle Gonno Community Library also witnessed the ceremony.

GNA