Residents around Akuse-Asutsuare-Osuwem, Volivo stage demo over bad roads

Angry residents and commercial drivers who reside and ply the Akuse-Asutsuare-Osuwem and Volivo roads on Monday demonstrated to register their displeasure over deplorable roads in their communities.

The protesters who bemoaned the poor road network linking the communities expressed dissatisfaction with successive governments for failing to upgrade their poor roads, which they say are negatively affecting all facets of their lives.

Clad in red and black apparel with placards, the residents and commercial drivers burnt tyres and blocked sections of the roads, obstructing the free flow of traffic in the communities.

Some of the angry protesters spoke about their predicaments.

“They should come and fix the road for us. If they don’t come, we won’t stop. Nobody will work. Even the bankers will not have access to their office,” one said to Citi News.

Some also complained about the lack of support from companies in the area.

“We have several companies here, but they are not doing anything for us… We are pleading to the government to come to our aid,” another resident said.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, the District Chief Executive for Shai Osudoku, Fred Offei assured of the government's resolve to fix the roads in the area as soon as possible.

“The minister has sent contractors on site to do spot improvements and tar some of the places, but the contractor hasn't been to site for some time now,” he explained.

