Appiate explosion: One more person dies

26.09.2022 LISTEN

Another victim of the Bogoso-Appiate disaster which occurred on January 20, 2022 in the Western Region has passed on at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

This brings to 16, the number of people who have died after a truck belonging to Maxam Company Limited, which was transporting mining explosives from Tarkwa to Chirano Gold Mines was involved in an accident resulting in an explosion.

The 27-year-old deceased known as John Christmas Opare was a staff of Stellar Logistics and was travelling on the Bogoso-Wassa Akropong highway when he was struck by the explosion.

The Public Relations Officer of the Appiate Disaster Relief Committee Thywill Quarshie said the committee worked “tirelessly with his work colleagues and family to save his life after he developed a fracture in his spine, rendering him paralysed.”

By Citi Newsroom