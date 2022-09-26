Ghanaians are angry; use booing incident to advise yourself – Dr. Amoako Baah to Akufo-Addo

Political Scientist and member of the ruling NPP, Dr. Amoako Baah wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take a cue from the hooting incident that happened over the weekend in Accra.

On Saturday, the President was at the Global Citizens Concert organised at the Black Stars Square.

While mounting the stage to deliver a speech, President Akufo-Addo was subjected to booing by a section of the crowd.

The youth clapped their hands while shouting ‘away’ 'away.'

Sharing his thoughts on the incident, Dr. Amoako Baah has indicated that it is important that the President uses what happened to him to advise himself.

He said Ghanaians are very angry and the President must do his checks to be updated on matters.

“He should use this to advise himself as to how angry Ghanaians are. For such an occasion to be turned into such a fiasco is very bad. If he has been listening to his handlers to tell him what he wants to hear, now, he should put his ears down and get others to tell him what is going on,” Dr. Amoako Baah told Starr FM in an interview.

The Political Scientist added, “He has to know his own popularity among his people. People are hungry, you go to this occasion in a convoy, why should you do that? The country is in hardship and yet you don’t behave in any way to let people know that you feel for them and that you’re in it with them. You continue doing business as usual.”

Insisting that what happened was sad, Dr. Amoako Baah is of the view that the handlers of President Akufo-Addo did not help him.

In his view, officials should have gone to the aid of the President when he was being subjected to the booing.