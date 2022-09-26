A/R: 43-year-old man electrocuted at Boadi

26.09.2022 LISTEN

A 43-year-old man has been electrocuted at Boadi in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Emmanuel Senyo, a cabbage farmer reportedly died after he came into contact with a live wire while on his way to the farm on Monday September 26, 2022

The Assembly Member for Appiadu, Boadi, Emana, Kokoben Electoral Area, Hon Kenneth Owusu Bediako in an exclusive interview with this reporter said the deceased died on the spot after touching the naked wire.

"He was on his way to the farm when he saw the naked wire in the middle of the road. The wire had fallen from a high tension pole in the area. He tried to pull the cable away from the road not knowing it was still holding power.

"We suspect the wire to have fallen during the torrential rainfall in the area. He was burnt to death. One of his hands was mutilated in the process with parts of his body almost turning to ashes," he stated.

The deceased left behind two wives and five children.

His body has been conveyed to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital by police in the area.