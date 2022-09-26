ModernGhana logo
Mohammed Gadafi appointed GYTEG Director of Communications

By Ibrahim Nurudeen || Contributor
The Northern Regional Correspondent of The Custodian Newspaper, Mr. Mohammed Gadafi has been appointed as Director of Communication for the Global Youth in Tourism and Education Ghana (GYTEG).

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director of GYTEG, Mr. Abubakari Ahmed.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect on October 1, 2022.

“On behalf of management, I congratulate you once and hope to have a very good working relationship with you” the Executive Director stated.

Mohammed Gadafi as GYTEG Director of Communications is responsible for receiving all correspondence on behalf of the non-governmental organization and effect replies if the need be.

In addition, the GINA Media Founder would be in charge of drafting and issuing all communications to development partners and relevant state agencies pertaining to the programs and activities.

Background.

The GYTEG newly appointed Director of Communications is the founder of GINA Media Consult in Ghana, West Africa.

He is a broadcast Journalist with Tamale based North Star Radio and has practiced for almost a decade now. He is also a former Northern Regional Correspondent of Class Media Group, one of the largest multimedia companies in Ghana.

