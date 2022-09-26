UN supports Ghana with $260 million to accelerate, achieve SDGs and Agenda 2063

26.09.2022 LISTEN

The United Nations in Ghana is committing at least $260 million (GHC2.6 billion) to support Ghana accelerate and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the Agenda 2063.

Through the UN’s Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, the UN in Ghana, represented by over 30 UN agencies, funds and programmes will focus on empowering people and institutions through capacity development and other areas, reaching the most vulnerable to ensure no one is left behind.

The UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani announced this at the Global Citizen Festival, co-hosted by Ghana, in Accra, over the weekend. The festival brought together renown artists, Ghanaian leaders and thousands of young people from all walks of life determined to add their voices to accelerate the attainment of the SDGs and create a just, equitable and sustainable world. The event was broadcast live across the world.

Mr. Abani, representing the UN in Ghana, and flanked by Barbara Clemens, World Food Programme Director for Ghana and Esther Akua Gyamfi, Executive Secretary of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities said “today is the best time to rally the needed support for Ghana”, adding that “the UN stands with Ghana on this forward-looking ambition to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs and Agenda 2063”.

The commitment above represents about 50% of the proposed funding by the UN to support the UN Cooperation Framework, which will soon be signed by the UN and the Government of Ghana. It will cover the period 2023 to 2025 to support inclusive economic growth, equitable access to services, and durable peace in Ghana and across the sub-region.

The festival, the first-ever in Ghana, was held as part of the 65th anniversary of the country’s independence.

-United Nations