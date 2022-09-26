Only a fool will think boos at Akufo-Addo was political masterpiece, your card bearing members were part and loudest – Stan Dogbe jabs NPP

26.09.2022 LISTEN

An activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stan Dogbe has reacted to the statement from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) condemning the boos directed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the weekend.

On Saturday, the President was at the Global Citizens Concert organised at Black Stars Square.

While mounting the stage to deliver a speech, President Akufo-Addo was subjected to booing by a section of the crowd.

The youth clapped their hands while shouting ‘away’ 'away.'

Reacting to the incident, the New Patriotic Party has alleged that it was the NDC that organised some of its supporters to humiliate the President.

“There’s nothing wrong if President Akufo-Addo goes to an event and receives cold reception. That’s a normal occurrence.

“But then, to allow politics to take centre stage at such an event and single out the President unfairly for political point scoring raises serious concerns.

“To put it more bluntly, it is pure evil and utter disgrace for the NDC to organize its supporters to go and shout down the President the manner it happened,” a statement signed by Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah Bonsu who is the party's Director of Communications has said.

Shocked by the response, Stan Dogbe has taken to his Facebook to comment on the matter.

According to him, it will only be a fool who will believe the boos at President Akufo-Addo were politically motivated.

"Stop the foolhardiness, mates. The hardship is real, and it can only increase. Nana Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and their government have absolutely no clue.

"The resounding reaction of ordinary Ghanaians- not the fake and real middle class- who are feeling the brunt of the hopelessness being forced on us by a completely clueless, useless and incompetent administration, is just what it is,” Stan Dogbe shared.

In his view, the booing of President Akufo-Addo is just a small part of the expression of disappointment on the part of the Ghanaian people over the failures of the ruling government.

“The booing of the President off the stage, a global stage, is just a tip of the iceberg of the frustration and disappointment of the people of Ghana.

“You will be ‘fooling’ yourself if you think that Saturday’s global embarrassment of Nana Addo was a political masterpiece! Check well, and you will find that the spontaneity of it, means some of your card bearing members who are now openly expressing their disgust, were the loudest,” Stan Dogbe added.