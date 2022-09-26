ModernGhana logo
I’m committed to improving the development of the girl child – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is convinced that Ghana will have a female president one day.

To see this come to pass, the President says he is committed to putting in place policies and programmes that will improve the development of the girl child in the country.

“As President of Ghana, as co-Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and as AU gender champion, I am committed to putting in place policies and programmes aimed at improving the development of the girl child in Ghana.

“I’m equally committed to ensuring access to a minimum of senior high school education for the girl child in Ghana, a policy that has already begun to work,” the President said during an address at the Global Citizens Festival on Saturday, September 24.

President Akufo-Addo added, “Together, we can achieve gender equality, empower the women and girls and achieve the global needs and goals of the SDGs, and one day, we are going to have a female President of Ghana.”

The Global Citizens Festival was held over the weekend to among other things get people to advocate for world leaders to take action to end extreme poverty in the world.

It was headlined by both local and international musicians such as Usher, Stormzy, Sarkodie, Stonebowy, Gyakie, Tems, and others performing on the huge stage to thrill patrons.

