Paul Asare Ansah expresses commitment to skills training, donates to Ohemea Afrakoma II Foundation

Mr. Paul Asare Ansah presenting the equipment to leadership of the Foundation

In continuous support for women empowerment, the 2020 parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Paul Asare Ansah has donated some equipment to the Ohemea Afrakoma II Foundation.

The equipment includes two heavy duty industrial sewing machines, three multipurpose hair dryers, three sinks and four streetlights.

The Foundation seeks to offer young girls in the area the opportunity to learn different trades at the Nana Afrakoma II Vocational Training Institute at Akwamufie in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region.

Mr. Paul Ansah in his brief remarks indicated the donation is to help the vision of the institute to be realised by providing the youth with the necessary skills in order have a brighter future.

The former GPHA Boss however, pledged his continuous commitment to help improve the livelihood of people within the constituency in the areas of skills training, health, education and job creation among many others.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the school upon receiving the equipment commended Mr. Paul Ansah for his intervention as it would help deal with some challenges facing teaching and learning.

Cooperate bodies, NGOs and philanthropists were urged to come on board and support the institute in the era of projecting STEM education in Ghana.