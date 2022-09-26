C/R: Man dies after shooting himself in the head to test the success of his juju

The Diaso Police in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region are investigating the death of a man who shot himself in the head.

The man identified as Divine shot himself and died at Agona Port near Diaso.

According to the information gathered, he was having fun with the gun after visiting a ‘juju’ man to fortify himself against gunshots.

At first, the juju is said to have worked perfectly for him after he followed all the instructions given to him.

On the first try, the decease reportedly shot himself in the leg but the bullet allegedly did not penetrate or cause any harm.

Elated with the success of the juju, Divine also shot himself in the rib and felt no pain.

Now carried away with high adrenaline, the man believed to be in his 30s decided to try his head.

Unfortunately, he was unlucky as the bullet went through his head and came out from the other side.

Sources say he died on the spot.

Following a report to the police, his body was subsequently conveyed and deposited at the Dunkwa On-Offin Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Diaso Police are now looking into the matter.