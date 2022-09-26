Expect rain, thunderstorm in Accra, Aflao, Cape Coast – GMET issues alert

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned of expected rain and thunderstorms in parts of the country today, Monday, September 26, 2022.

According to GMet, thunderstorms, and rain are expected to prevail over the country, especially in the northern and middle belts.

GMet notes that areas including Accra, Aflao, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Takoradi, and Axim have a high chance of being hit with rain and thunderstorm.

“Thunderstorm and rain is expected to prevail over the country this morning from the northern sector and middle sector. The southern half this morning is expected to experience gainful especially areas along the coastline under cloudy skies,” part of a GMet alert issued for the next 24 hours read.

It adds, “The southern half of the country is expected to experience thunderstorm and rain this afternoon into the evening as the northern half remain mostly cloudy in the day followed by thunderstorm and rain in the evening.”

Find more in a copy of the Ghana Meteorological Agency below: