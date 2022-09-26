It’s Mahama who deserves the ‘away’ chants, not Akufo-Addo – Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has reacted to the booing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday.

The President was at the Black Stars Square over the weekend for the Global Citizens Festival.

During an address to the huge crowd that attended the festival, President Akufo-Addo was subjected to booing by a section of the crowd.

The youth clapped their hands while shouting ‘away’ 'away.'

READ MORE; Crowd jeers, boos Akufo-Addo on stage; chants 'away!' amidst taunts at Global Citizen Festival

Reacting to the incident in a post on social media, Abronye DC has says it was not right for a President who is engaging in developmental projects despite the tough times presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Someone sold your destiny when he was in power or government and you're still calling for his comeback.

“It is John Mahama who deserves Away Away Away Away and not someone who even in the middle of pandemic is engaging in several developmental projects,” a post by Kwame Baffoe on his Facebook page reads.

Read the full post below: