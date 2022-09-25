Don’t just critisise government, provide solutions – KTU Council Chair to Ghanaians

The Council Chairman of Koforidua Technical University, Professor Samuel Apori, has called on fresh graduates of the university and the public not to criticize the government in this harsh economic situation.

According to the Professor, the President and his Finance Minister can not solely be responsible for the current hardships without those criticizing offering alternatives to change the situation.

Giving his opening remarks to open the 18th congregation of the university in Koforidua over the weekend, Professor Samuel Apori indicated that the current situation is not worse off than it’s been portrayed by the international media.

“Currently there are economic challenges in the country, please do not be criticizing the president and finance minister for solely being responsible for the challenge without giving opinions on how to improve the economy. In Ghana, we can buy food, water, medicine and fuel without restrictions. Let us on a bipartisan basis see how the current challenge could be addressed”.

“Comparatively, international media, we are not worse off as it is being portrayed, so have confidence in the government and assist the president in improving our condition and situation”.