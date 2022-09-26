Time To Think Foundation reiterates desire to improve education in rural areas

In line with the Foundation’s vision, the board members of the Time to Think Foundation at its recent board meeting outlined plans to help put an end to the challenges bedevilling education in some deprived communities in Ghana and West Africa at large.

The newly formed non-profit organization has a strong desire to assist brilliant but underprivileged students in achieving their life goals.

As a result, the organization's leadership at a board meeting on Friday, September 23, at the Grand Star Hotel in Haatso, Accra reiterated their intention to embark on a mega donation to eight (8) schools in about four regions of Ghana before the end of the year.

The organization will not only focus on students but will also organize seminars and workshops for teaching staff in the targeted schools to help build their capacity to effectively meet the standards of the fourth industrial revolution.

These generous donations are intended to benefit Ishadia E/A Primary School and Nasiria Primary School, both located in Karaga District in the Northern Region.

Other schools to benefit from the initiative include Sabilu Rashad Islamic Primary and Junior High School in Akuse and Amedika M/A Basic School in Amedika, all in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The donations would be extended to two other schools in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.

Also at the meeting, the newly appointed board members were officially introduced and welcomed, preceding a review of the organization’s newly drafted constitution.

About the Foundation

The Time To Think Foundation is a non-profit organization that has been assisting learners from Kindergarten to Junior High School.

The Foundation intends to operate in Ghana and other African countries such as Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso, with a focus on areas with little educational support.

The Foundation also hosts learning seminars, role-plays, and workshops, as well as exchange programs between regions and amongst African countries to actively promote exposure.

It also seeks to identify brilliant but financially-challenged individuals in order to provide assistance through scholarships, for the realisation of the career aspirations of beneficiaries within the Country and the African Continent.