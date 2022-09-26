I'm here in Ghana and witnessing how gov’t is working hard to save the economy — Gabby replies Steve Hanke

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko and US global economic analyst Prof. Steve Hanke are at each other's throat.

In Gabby said the President and his Finance Minister deserve to be applauded for how well they have been able to pay workers’ salaries, fix roads, and even introduce social programs like the YouStart intervention program.

Having studied the Ghanaian economy, Prof. Steve H. Hanke said Gabby’s way of thinking imitates someone who has been off this planet and not able to realise how Akufo-Addo and his government are destroying the Ghanaian economy.

“Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko says Pres. Akufo-Addo deserves "praise" for his handling of the economy. SPOILER ALERT: Otchere-Darko must be on another planet. Today, I measure #Ghana's inflation at a stunning 81%/yr,” Steve Hanke said in a tweet on Friday, September 23.

But in defence, Gabby stated that although he is aware of the struggles Ghanaians are going through amid the global economic downturn, he is equally aware of the sacrifices government is making to see to it that salaries are paid, free SHS is kept on track, lights are always on and others.

For those reasons, Gabby believes Akufo-Addo must be applauded.

“I live on the part of this planet called Ghana. I see, I feel how tough things are, especially for the average Ghanaian. I see how tough it is for Govt and the constant struggle to keep bills paid, kids in school, our lights on etc. I don’t sit far away behind my PC typing doom,” Gabby shared on Saturday, September 24.