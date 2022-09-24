GNFS commissions ultra-modern Tema Regional Command office

Mr. Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Council Chair has commended corporate bodies in Tema for supporting the Tema Regional Command to complete an office and conference hall project which would be used to train companies within the region on fire precautions and other related issues.

Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi said it was a project which other regions must emulate to project the image and work of the service in their communities.

He commended the GNFS Tema Regional Commander, and the personnel under the command saying they have exhibited unity of purpose which has been evident in everything they do at the Command, an attribute worth exhibiting by others in the service.

Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi stated during the commissioning of the GNFS Tema Regional Command’s new office and conference block to promote the creation of sustained awareness of fire prevention in the region.

The block named after Nii Opremeh II, the Shiashi Mantse, known in private life as Mr. Gilford Tetteh Adams, a retired former Tema Regional Fire Commander has a 50-seater ultramodern conference hall and offices.

The Chief Fire Officer, Julius A. Kuunuor; Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi, GNFS Council Chair, and other dignitaries jointly commissioned the facility after inspecting a guard of honour by the Regional Command

Touching on some perceptions the public has about the operations of the GNFS, Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi urged the public to discard notions including ‘fire service visit fire scenes without water in the fire tenders’, as they were mostly untrue.

He said even though they may have some logistical constraints the personnel were doing their best and responds promptly to emergencies, adding that the government was also working on getting more equipment for them to work with.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO1) Doris Lamptey, Tema Regional Fire Commander, said the project commenced in 2010 under Nii Opremeh but was abandoned until she took office in November 2021.

ACFO1 Lamptey said she saw it as a responsibility to complete the project and therefore engaged and sought help from stakeholders who supported it to completion.

She added that it would serve as a place to train organizations and industries in the region noting that “when we want to conduct training for people, we sit under the appliance bay which was not the best.”

She also said it would also provide the needed office for personnel to work, indicating that the Tema Regional Fire Headquarters did not have enough offices and that sometimes where the personnel would sit and work was a problem.

“There is a saying that a sound mind is in a sound body, if you have a very good conducive working environment it makes your output increase, and as firefighters, we need it because when there is a fire outbreak you have to stop everything to attend to that emergency.

“So assuming you come to work and don’t have that conducive environment you will reach there already exhausted, we want our men to be fit and 24-hour ready when it comes to any eventuality,” ACFO1 Lamptey stated.