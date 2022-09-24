KNUST violence: Three students remanded into Police custody for involvement in mayhem

24.09.2022 LISTEN

Three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUTS) are standing trial for their involvement in the violence on campus that occurred in August.

Having been arraigned before the Asokore Mampong District Court, the three students have been remanded into Police custody for close to three weeks.

“The Asokore Mampong District Court, on September 23, 2022, remanded into Police custody three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUTS) who are standing trial for their involvement in the recent mayhem on campus.

“They will reappear before the court on October 10, 2022,” parts of a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said on Saturday.

The three KNUST students include Emmanuel Appiah Amoah, Eugene Noamesi, and Kwabena Kwarteng Amaniampong.

They were arrested by the police on bench warrant following a Police investigation into the campus violence in August 2022.

The police have assured the general public that all the perpetrators of the disturbances will be brought to justice.