Jacobs Foundation and UNICEF pilot community of excellence project at Afram Plains

JACOBS FOUNDATION, a Swiss based organization devoted to promoting child and youth development all over the world and UNICEF have engaged stakeholders of education in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District in the Eastern Region.

The project dubbed ‘Community of Excellence Project’ is a pilot project that seek to improve the standards of education in the district by collaborating with stakeholders to find innovative ways to promote learning and child development in the communities.

The project seeks to strengthen existing education structures by investing in the future of young people so that they become socially responsible and productive members of society.

Dr. Madis Adamu, a representative from UNICEF intimated that collaboration with the stakeholders including the GES, Traditional Authority, NCCE, the Afram Plains Development Organization and the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Assembly was crucial in ensuring that the youth and children are given better opportunities and access to quality education irrespective of the communities they find themselves.

The District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Hon. Isaac Ofori-Koree thanked the partners for choosing the Kwahu Afram Plains North as the pilot district for the ‘Community of Excellence’ Project.

He said it is the right of every child to get access to education whatever their background, place of residence or family income may be children should have the chance to reach their full potential.

He pledged the support of the Assembly and the stakeholders to ensure the success of the project.