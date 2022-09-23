Law School: Entrance exam leak proof of desperation – Association of Law Students

23.09.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana National Association of Law Students (NALS) has said the massive leakage of the Ghana School of Law entrance examination papers, is proof that people are desperate to gain access to the professional law course.

“Leakage of examination question is proof that people are desperate. When some have to use any means possible to succeed, then it is clear that such system will only favour those that have the means or are close to persons with such access,” the NALS said in a statement issued and signed by its President Hassan Asare, on Friday, 23 September 2022 following the leakage of the exam papers.

The association condemned, in “no uncertain terms, this occurrence,” and called on “the security agencies to immediately investigate with a view to bring persons associated with same to book.”

It noted that this is not the first time exam papers have leaked.

“In 2018, the entrance exam questions leaked and resulted in a supplementary exam two (2) weeks after the exam was written. In July 2022, the Civil procedure paper of the professional law course was leaked. Thus, today's leakage, 2 months after the July leakage, makes this development not an isolated case.

“These occurrences are an indictment on the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) and by extension the General Legal Council (GLC).”

It added: “It evinces their inability to handle legal education, which, unfortunately, they continue to be in charge of.”

The entrance examination, initially scheduled to take place this morning, was pushed forward to 1.30pm, the IEC had indicated in a notice to the examination candidates.

Read full statement below:

I have taken notice of the social media circulation, or leakage, of questions allegedly intended for the 2022/23 Ghana School of Law entrance examination originally scheduled for 10am today, Friday 23 September 2022 and wish to state as follows:

1. I condemn, in no uncertain terms, this occurrence

2. I call on the security agencies to immediately investigate with a view to bring persons associated with same to book.

3. This is not the first time this has happened. In 2018, the entrance exam questions leaked and resulted in a supplementary exam two (2) weeks after the exam was written. In July 2022, the Civil procedure paper of the professional law course was leaked. Thus, today's leakage, 2 months after the July leakage, makes this development not an isolated case.

4. These occurrences are an indictment on the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) and by extension the General Legal Council (GLC). It evinces their inability to handle legal education, which, unfortunately, they continue to be in charge of.

5. Leakage of examination question is proof that people are desperate. When some have to use any means possible to succeed, then it is clear that such system will only favor those that have the means or are close to persons with such access.

6. It goes without saying that access to professional legal education has to be opened immediately, without any further delay.

7. The conduct of entrance exam is unnecessary and non-compliance will not be fatal. Regulation 1 of the Legal Profession (Professional and Post Call Law Course) Regulations 2018 (LI 2355) as amended by LI2427 states that the GLC may

"1. determine the number of students to be admitted to the Professional Law Course each academic year

2. allocate a quota to university that the council has approved to run Bachelor of law programs and

3. allocate a quota to an institutions that the council has recognized the Professional Law Course; and

4. conduct an entrance examination for admission of students to the school."

From the above it is obvious that the GLC is picking and choosing instead of apply the whole provision of the law. Therefore, same discretion not to implement part of the law should be extended to cancel the entrance examination.

In conclusion, any candidate, who out of good conscience and equity, decided to share the alleged questions when they sighted same, must be applauded for the boldness and decision to ensure that colleague candidates are not disadvantaged but the rot and weakness of the system is exposed.

We are in this together. United we stand. Divided we fall.

God bless our homeland Ghana and help us resist oppressors rule.

Hassan Asare

NALS President

Source: classfmonline.com