Court jails 44-year-old man 2years for stealing crankshaft and oil pump

The Hohoe Circuit Court has sentenced, Erica Borke, age 44, and unemployed, to two years in jail for stealing a crankshaft and oil pump valued at GH₵3,300.

Borke pleaded guilty with an explanation, but the explanation was not accepted by the court, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Borke was convicted on his own plea.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, the Prosecutor, said the complainant was a businessman, the convict claimed to be a driver by profession and the complainant's father, was an owner of a fitting shop.

He said on June 11 at about 0545 hours, one Gbetoryedzi who was also a witness in the case was in his blacksmith shop close to the shop of the complainant's father when he saw the convict moving about in the said shop.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the witness who became suspicious about the presence of the convict, monitored his actions and in the process, he saw the convict pick a crankshaft and oil pump in the shop and put them in a sack he was holding.

He said the convict left the sack with its contents in the shop and went to the roadside and brought in an Okada rider to convey the items in the sack.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the witness got the convict arrested and managed to reach out to the complainant who sought the assistance of police, and the convict was escorted to the police station.

He said the convict admitted the offence during investigations.

