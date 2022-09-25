Fugi Oil Company Ghana Limited and Techiman Municipal Assembly support Techiman SHS with 250 bags of cement

Fuji Oil Company Ghana Limited and the Techiman Municipal Assembly has supported the Techiman Senior High School (TESS) with 250 bags of cement to help construct girls toilet and improve sanitation in the school.

The school authorities called the Municipal Assembly and the Oil Company to come to the aid of the school to help improve the sanitation situation which was affecting teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Ronny Voorspools Managing Director of the Company presenting the items on Thursday to the school in Techiman disclosed that it was not proper for the girls to live in such unhygienic condition.

Mr Voorspools indicated that sanitation when improved in schools would help improve academic performance as students will have peace of mind to study.

Mr Gabriel Ofosu Mensah Headmaster of the school who received the items lauded the initiative and said the support was timely.

According to him, the female students will no more engage in open defecation.

Mr Mensah noted that the lack of toilet facilities for the students was a security threat to the school as many of them usually go to the bush to ease themselves which he described as dengerous and unhealthy to their health among others.

He hinted that the school would soon celebrates it's 60 year anniversary next year November 2023, but as it stands there are many challenges including dilapidated buildings, poor road network and sanitation.

He appeals to stakeholders to as a matter of urgency to come to the aid of the school to help fix the challenges and give it a facelift.

Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) underscored the need to improve sanitation in schools as it was a priority to the Assembly.

He noted that the assembly is committed to improving the sanitation issues in order to create an enabling environment for teaching and learning.

Mr Gyarko explained that the Techiman Senior High School was the heart of the Assembly indicating that plans were far advanced to partner with stakeholders to address the challenges and give it a befitting status.

He hinted that education was a major priority to government and was committed to ensuring that it provides the needed educational infrastructure. "Many infrastructure has been provided for basic, secondary and tertiary education to promote quality education for the purpose of producing quality human resource for the country's development", he added.

He called on developmental partners to support government and it's partners to provide the needed educational support for the country as government alone cannot do it all.