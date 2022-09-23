IGP pledges logistical support to Gwollu to tackle security constraints

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo Dampare, has pledged to deploy 30 police officers to the Sissala West District to strengthen the capacity of personnel to meet the security challenges in the area.

He is also providing a patrol van and 15 motorbikes, as a matter of urgency, to improve police visibility there.

The district shares borders with Burkina Faso, currently noted for activities of extremist groups, and a quick response to the logistical needs of the officers would make them comfortable to perform their duties.

The IGP made the pledge when he called on the Gwollu Kuoro at his Palace as part of his working visit to the Sissala West District to acquaint himself with the security situation there.

That was after Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the District Chief Executive (DCE), briefed him on some security challenges facing the district.

These include a patrol vehicle, inadequate number of police personnel, and other logistics impeding the work of the officers.

The DCE thanked the IGP and his team for the visit and appealed to him to honour the pledge without delay to enhance the security situation in the district, which was deprived in terms of logistics.

Kuoro Buktie Limann, the Paramount Chief of the Gwollu Traditional Council, appealed to Dr Akuffo-Dampare to consider the construction of police barracks to accommodate the personnel at Gwollu, the district capital.

“The allocation of a police recruitment quota for qualified Sissala youth into the Ghana Police Service will be welcomed,” he said.

“This comes from the background that Sissala people seem to be left out in the police recruitments for the past years.”

Kuoro Limann reiterated the vehicular constraints of the police in discharging their duties and called for immediate remedy.

