UPDATE: Entrance exam to Ghana School of Law cancelled due to leak

23.09.2022

Friday morning’s entrance exam for the Ghana School of Law has been cancelled, ModernGhana News can report.

The exam which was scheduled to be written today at 10:00 am has been cancelled after the examination papers leaked.

This was taken after deliberations by the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council who are the organisers of the exam.

However, candidates have been informed to prepare to sit for the entrance exams later this afternoon at 13:30pm.

Meanwhile, the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council is locked in a meeting to seal the loopholes through which this morning’s examination paper was leaked.

Strict security measures are being employed for the successful organisation of the examination this afternoon.