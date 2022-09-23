Don’t end your practice at the circuit court; push to Supreme Court – Afenyo-Markin to UCC Law students

23.09.2022 LISTEN

Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin was the special guest at the 7th Legal Luminaries' Platform at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Addressing Law Students, he prepared their minds for what he said will be a tough journey in the law profession.

Regardless, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency charged the Law Students to aim to the highest level.

He admonished the students not to settle for practice in the lower courts but to strive to get to the Supreme Court.

“Don’t be a lawyer whose practice will end at the circuit court. Tell yourself that your practice will end at the Supreme Court and you will challenge the law and let the nine judges be putting questions across. Stand your feet, get disappointed and come back home to prepare and go back again,” Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin told the Law Students.

The Deputy Majority leader further advised the law students to uphold a never-give-up attitude when they start the practice. He urged the trainee lawyers to continue learning while staying humble throughout their practice as lawyers.

“The practice of law is not as straightforward as you think it may be. The law your read is not the law in practice and it is important for you to remember that since the days of the decomposed snail in that finger bear the law has taken various forms and shapes. Brace yourselves and get ready. And don’t just read the law but take pride in your practice.

“You will meet judges who will disappoint you. You will meet judges who will intimidate you but in all of these take this as a learning curve. You will meet colleague lawyers who will intimidate you, but don’t give up,” Afenyo-Markin advised.

The 7th Legal Luminaries' Platform at the University of Cape Coast was organised this year on the theme; "Judicial Independence in Ghana; the Balance Sheet."

