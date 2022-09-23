School of Law entrance exam leak: Dafeamekpor wants heads to roll at IEC

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has lambasted the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) of the General Legal Council following the leakage of the entrance exam paper of the Ghana School of Law.

According to the MP, heads should roll for the shocking leakage of the exam paper.

“In many jurisdictions of some report, this is grounds for massive resignations but not here. Consistently recently, exams set by IEC leaks & yet they don't want to be accountable,” Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has shared in a post on his Twitter page.

The Ghana School of Law entrance examination is scheduled to be written today, September 23.

Ahead of the examination at 10am, the paper has shockingly found its way into the public.

While checks have revealed the information about the leaked paper has reached the General Legal Council, no decision has been taken by the body yet.

However, sources say there are ongoing discussions and it is likely today’s examination will be cancelled due to the massive leak.