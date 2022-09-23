Check: Entrance examination paper for Ghana School of Law leaked

23.09.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana School of Law entrance examination paper will be written today, September 23, 2022.

Ahead of sitting for the examination at 10am, the exam paper has shockingly found its way into the public domain.

Copies of the leaked examination paper have reached the desks of Modernghana News.

The examination paper have gone viral with information alleging that majority of the candidates have it waiting to blow the paper.

Today’s exam which is now in limbo is under the supervision of the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council.

While checks have revealed that the matter has reached the General Legal Council, no decision has been taken by the body regarding the leaked paper at the time of filing this report.

However, sources say there are ongoing discussions and it is likely today’s examination would be cancelled due to the massive leak.

The Ghana School of Law entrance examination that was expected to be written at 10 am today, Friday, September 23, has been cancelled after alleged leakage.



The exam has now been rescheduled to 1:30 pm today.