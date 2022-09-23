Curves and Brushes donates cash, medical items to Korle-Bu's Pediatric Oncology Unit

Curves and Brushes, a Ghanaian cosmetic manufacturer, as part of its responsibility towards society, has donated in cash and items to support the Pediatric Oncology Unit of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana.

The donation was made to support the health of children battling cancer.

Some of the items donated include IV fluids, pulse oximeter, syringes, plaster, thermometer, glucometer, digital BP monitor and TV set among others.

Management and treatment of cancer is expensive, especially for the poor.

Speaking to Scribe News, Mrs. Roselyn Twum Osei, Founder and Creative Director of Curves and Brushes, intimated that, "No child deserves to die. Our goal is to do the little we can to support parents and children in their fight against cancer."

Beyond this donation, Curves and Brushes is looking at building a long term relationship with Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and supporting children terminally ill with cancer. The brand hopes to support this cause yearly by donating a portion of profits from the sale of products from its flagship Skin SOS Collection.

The indigenous skincare brand is obsessed with delivering quality, innovative and luxurious clean skincare products inspired by tradition, nature and science. One of its pillars is to support social causes that are important to society.

Source: Scribe News