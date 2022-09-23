Akufo-Addo is nowhere close to my achievements in infrastructure — Mahama

Mr. John Dramani Mahama, former President

Former President John Dramani Mahama has praised his accomplishments in infrastructure development in the country.

According to the 2020 NDC Presidential candidate, the current government's infrastructure achievements can never match his.

Mr. Mahama stated in an interview with Woezor TV that his achievements in areas such as school buildings and other social infrastructure are well known among Ghanaians.

He mentioned the construction of the new Terminal Three and the University of Ghana Medical Centre as just two examples the NPP government can't match in its six years in office.

“Ghanaians know what my track record is and I am talking about economic infrastructure and if it comes to social infrastructure, my opponent comes nowhere near me in terms of my track record.”

“I built schools, I built hospitals, I repaired the roads, electricity, water, and we expanded the Tema Port investment by over one billion dollars. We built the new Terminal three, University of Ghana Medical Centre, water supply to many communities, and extended electricity to so many communities across the country,” he said.