Afenyo-Markin calls on NPP, NDC, CPP, others to work together to fight galamsey, national issues

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has lamented the harm illegal mining [galamsey] is continually causing to the water bodies and forest reserves.

Addressing a gathering in Effutu, the Deputy Majority Leader disclosed that people are dying from cancer because of galamsey.

He stressed that with the harm galamsey is causing, it is important that Ghanaians collectively come together to fight the menace.

“President Akufo-Addo made me Board Chairman of Ghana Water Company Limited and I know how much it costs to treat water because we the politicians have made everything partisan, we are looking at the next elections, we are unable to boldly confront the challenges that face our nation. So galamsey is destroying us.

“People are dying of cancer, people are dying without knowing why they are dying, the water we drink, you think it is safe for you? Let us confront galamsey, let us confront the challenges that face our nation,” Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin shared.

As a matter of urgency, the Effutu MP is calling on colleague politicians in the NDC, CPP, and all other political parties to join heads and find lasting solutions to all national issues.

In his view, it is a sure way for Ghana to develop.

“I call on my colleague politicians CPP, NDC, NPP, let us come together, build a consensus on the key national issues that will benefit our people in the long term. That is what these Europeans and Americans have done and we all want to go there. If we continue with this type of parochial politics trust me, our country will go nowhere,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin indicated.