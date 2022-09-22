“Our faith in God must guide us in fighting corruption” — CHRAJ

22.09.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Richard A. Quayson, Deputy Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has urged Ghanaians to translate their religious faith and zeal in God into helping to fight corruption in the country.

Mr. Quayson said the norms and values Ghanaians acquire from their various religious associations must manifest in their day-to-day endeavours.

“Our faith is peculiar, it’s one of the strengths that we should have, and if your faith says don’t engage in corrupt practice, if even you think you are breaking the law, you’re more accountable to a higher authority so you won’t do it,” he said.

Mr. Quayson stated at the 16th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders Engagement and Workers’ appreciation day seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The GNA Tema event also aimed at providing a platform for both state and non-state organizations to address national issues to enhance development as well as serve as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general, growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Speaking on the topic: “Public Service Integrity in the fight against corruption,” Mr. Quayson noted that religion provided a system of moral principles which offers guidance on how individuals should live, and those beliefs were coded in the holy books.

Mr. Quayson said one’s religious beliefs must shape the way one thinks, and respond to issues, as well as foster the habits to deter them from engaging in activities that would affect the development of the country.

“You say you are Christians, you say you are a Muslim, your religion says don’t engage in corruption, Sunday morning whether it’s raining or not, people will go to church, Friday afternoon, whether it’s raining or not, people will go to the mosque and yet engage in corrupt practices,” he stressed.

He called for attitudinal change among Ghanaians as according to him, corruption was an affront against God's commandments.

The CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner also said continuous and deliberate collaborative effort from everyone was needed to wipe out the canker that was causing the country to retrogress.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to change their mindset and make informed decisions in the corruption fight.

“We have to do more than we are doing, we have become comfortable in the midst of corruption; we have become so hospitable to corruption and when you raise these issues, they say it’s not practicable,” he added.

Mr. Quayson said CHRAJ was committed to helping Ghanaians to desist from engaging in corrupt practices, stressing that it would make things difficult for people to engage in such activities.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager called for greater collaboration between the anti-corruption institutions and the media to ensure that corrupt officials are exposed.

Other speakers include Mr. Kenneth Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Delax Finance, who spoke on “navigating through the current economic crisis with or without the International Monitory Fund”; and Dr. Amma Benin, Head of Paediatric Department, International Maritime Hospital (IMAH), who spoke on “addressing the health needs of children, adolescents and women, a sure way to build a healthy society”.

Dr. Joseph Swanzy, a Medical Practitioner at IMAH, also spoke on “adolescent health issues and how to address it”.