We’ll bring down anything non-Nkrumah at his mausoleum after renovation works – PNC's Benard Mornah

Former Secretary of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) Benard Mornah has accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of undermining the legacy of the first President of Ghana, Osayefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Mr Mornah bemoaned the inaccessibility of citizens to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on a day set aside to commemorate his birthday.

Speaking at an event, held by the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) to commemorate Memorial Day on Wednesday, 21 September 2022, Mr Mornah said: “I went to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, and when I got there this morning, it was difficult to go there because the contractor claims they have taken control of that site.”

“Today, is the Founders Day, it is Kwame Nkrumah’s day, it has been declared a public holiday, and people are working at the site of Kwame Nkrumah and where Kwame Nkrumah is lying and the government of Ghana is happy and preventing citizens from visiting the tomb of Kwame Nkrumah,” he lamented.

He noted that any attempt by the government to alter the initial plan of putting up the Memorial Park will be resisted.

“And their[government] attempt to impose other people that does not qualify to be at the Memorial Park, I sent a warning and let me repeat it here, if they make a mistake and put anything either than Kwame Nkrumah in the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, we’ll bring that thing down,” the former PNC Secretary stated.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra was closed temporarily closed on Friday, 27 May 2022, for maintenance works.

Contractors are working to upgrade the memorial park to a standard that befits the stature of the former president and boost the attractiveness of the park and the overall tourism performance of the country.

Source: classfmonline.com