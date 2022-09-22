Any Akan chief who allows Akufo-Addo in with his walking chair will be dethroned; it's madness— Kevin Taylor

Ghanaian US-based broadcaster, Kevin Ekow Taylor has descended on President Akufo-Addo for always taking his 'presidential chair' along with him wherever he goes.

He said any Akan chief who will welcome the President into his palace with the chair will be dethroned.

According to him, the cost government incurs in moving the chair around in just a month can be used to support other relevant projects to boost the country's economy.

In a Facebook post sighted by Modernghana News, the controversial broadcaster slammed Asante, Fante, and Akwapem natives who still identify themselves with the NPP seeing this "absurdity".

“Money spent in just a month for moving Akufo Addo’s Nkwasia chair can give you capital for your small business.

“Se Wo Ny3 Aboa (if you are not a fool), how do you still see this absurdity and say because you are an Akan (Asante, Fante, Akwapem etc) you were born into NPP?” he quizzed.

Any chief who welcomes Akufo-Addo in his palace with his chair, Kelvin Taylor says he will incite the youths of the area to dethrone that particular chief.

“I’m gonna have to say this again. My father is a Paramount Chief, those who know him know him. If you are a Chief and you allow this crazy Akufo Addo guy to bring his madness of a chair into your Palace then you are a mad Chief.

“I will keep track of Akufo-Addo and any chief who allows him to bring his chair to his palace would be put on Loud Silence TV and we will direct your subjects to dethrone you!” he warned.