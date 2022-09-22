V/R: Residents of Ketu South to hold ‘We are dying' demo on September 27

Residents of Ketu South in the Volta Region have threatened a demonstration themed: ‘Mie Kukum’ translated as ‘We are dying.’

The planned demonstration which is against Seven Seas Salt Limited’s Salt Dykes, will take place on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

The demonstrators will converge at Akame and the Denu Lorry station, where the demonstration will begin and end at the Ketu South Municipal Assembly.

The dyke is reported to have killed dozens of people.

The recent being a mother, her two children and one other child.

A 41-year-old woman, Yawa Afenu and her two children and another child who was staying with the family, died in a dyke on the Keta Lagoon in Laklevikope, in the Ketu South Municipality, allegedly belonging to Seven Seas Salt Ltd.

The family, comprising, father, mother and three kids, are reported to have gone fishing in the lagoon, Saturday, 17 September 2022.

One of the children fell into the pit and in an attempt to save the child, the entire family fell into the pit too.

However, the father of the children, Atitso Amewu, managed to swim to safety.

Source: classfmonline.com