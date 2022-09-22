NPP's External Affairs Director woo investors at build an African innovation ecosystem conference

Director of External Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Frederick Kofi Ameyaw was invited to speak at Building an African Innovation Ecosystem in New York, USA.

It is an initiative by Impact Hub New York Metropolitan Area in collaboration with Impact Hub Accra, African Women in Technology, and Baobab Consulting.

The event highlighted how leading Africa-focused innovators from both sides of the Atlantic, with the aim to collaborate and exchange between Africa-focused entrepreneurs, African diaspora, and others passionate about connecting to African innovation ecosystems.

Mr. Kofi Ameyaw took the opportunity to position Ghana as the best place to invest and do business as far as stable political environment is concerned.

The Director of External Affairs of the NPP since his appointment has held several engagements both in Ghana and abroad. He has affirmed his readiness to ensure the party develop a formidable force ahead of the 2024 general elections.