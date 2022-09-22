Aging Asiedu Nketia confirms decision not to seek re-election

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says he has no plans of contesting the position again.

Since the start of the year, there have been talks that the long-serving General Secretary was bowing out.

After months of consultations, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has finally taken a decision.

Speaking to Radio Gold in an interview on Wednesday, September 21, he said his age is a key factor in the decision he has taken.

“Age plays a major role in everything. This job of a General Secretary involves a lot; your time, energy, among others.

“I have considered all these, and I am of the firm view that I won’t contest again. What I am saying is that I won’t seek re-election as General Secretary,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.

The National Democratic Congress will elect new national officers later this year when the party goes to Congress in December.

Although he has refused to declare his next intentions, reports suggest that Johnson Asiedu Nketia has set his sight on contesting for the National Chairman position.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary position will be closely contested by Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.