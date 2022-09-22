Aisha Huang uses two different Chinese passports for her travels – Ablakwa reveals

22.09.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that embattled Aisha Huang uses two different Chinese passports for her travels.

Aisha Huang is currently in police custody where she has been slapped with several charges including engaging in illegal mining and trading minerals without a valid license

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made revelations from the information he has gathered about Aisha Huang.

In a post on his social media page today, he has provided evidence to back his allegation that Aisha Huang uses different passports.

“We can state authoritatively that Aisha Huang uses at least two Chinese Passports for her travels (see evidence attached);

“One passport bears the name Huang En with passport number: G39575625. It was issued on January 14, 2010.

“Her other passport has the name Huang Ruixia. It’s number is: EE9994609. This particular Chinese passport was issued on January 14, 2019;

“Strangely, both passports have different dates of birth. In her En Huang passport (G39575625) she claims to have been born July 7, 1986 while in the Ruixia Huang passport (EE9994609) she claims to be much older having been born on November 7, 1975,” the North Tongu MP has shared on his Facebook page.

Describing the entire Aisha Huang brouhaha as an international disgrace, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stresses that when nobody is punished, the only logical interpretation is that national leadership, right from the Presidency is complicit.

Below is the full post by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa today: