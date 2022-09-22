26th GJA Awards: Deadline for submission of entries extended to Friday

22.09.2022 LISTEN

Members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) who are yet to submit entries for this year’s awards have been given a grace period of two days.

This follows an announcement by the GJA that the deadline date for the submission of entries has been extended to Friday, September 23.

“The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) wishes to inform members that it has extended the deadline for the submission of Entries for the 26th GJA Awards to Friday, September 23, 2022, at 5PM,” a statement signed by GJA president Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has said.

The original entries submission deadline ends today, September 21, 2022, at 5PM.

The extension of the deadline date according to the GJA has become necessary following calls by some members pleading for additional days to enable them to file their entries.

The GJA is urging members who are yet to submit entries to do so before the new deadline as it will not be extended again.

Find more in the GJA release below:

September 21, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF ENT RIES FOR THE 26TH GJA AWARDS TO FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) wishes to inform members that it has extended the deadline for the submission of Entries for the 26th GJA Awards to Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5PM.

The original entries submission deadline ends today, September 21, 2022 at 5PM.

The extension of the deadline has become necessary following calls by some members pleading for additional days to enable them file their entries.

GJA is therefore urging members to use this extension period to file their entries before and on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5PM.

It is instructive for members to note that there will not be any further extension after the Friday deadline.

Thank you.

SIGNED

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

President