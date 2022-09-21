McCarthy Hill residents raise concerns over illegal cement production in community

The McCarthy Hill Residents Association has raised concerns over the “illegal” production and manufacturing of cement by Empire Cement Company Ghana in the community.

The Association, at a press conference, alleged that the Company was still producing cement despite an order by State regulators for them to stop operation.

The community members said the activities of the Company were having serious effects on their health.

Mr Eddie Quaynor MBE, Chairperson of the Association, said the Company did not have permit to manufacture cement in the area and was illegally operating.

“The Company was established to be producers of cement paper bags and not producers of cement itself, so it is worrying that it has started producing cement disregarding the health complications it is causing,” he added.

Mr Quaynor chastised the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly and the traditional authorities in the area for allowing the Company to continue to operate despite its wrong siting.

He said they had sued the Company and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for not enforcing its directive on the Company to halt operations.

He said they had reported activities of the Company to the local Assembly and the Member of Parliament in August 2020 and had held some meetings whose outcomes were unsatisfying.

Mr e Quaynor said they, therefore, petitioned the EPA on March 26, 2021, and it directed the Company to halt operations.

He said despite the directive by EPA, the Company was still working and likened its activities to that of illegal miners – “galamsayers”-who operated without permits and whose operations affected the environment and asked the authorities to stop the Company from operating.

Leadership of the Company was unavailable for comments.

GNA