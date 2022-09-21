E/R: Police arrests chop bar operator for buying stolen goats; on the hunt for thieves

New Juaben District Police Command has commenced investigations to arrest persons stealing goats in the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The investigations have started following the arrest of a 37-year-old woman who operates a chop bar at Nkurakan, a town in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

The woman has been accused of buying stolen goats from thieves who are now on the run.

According to the information gathered, residents suspect that the woman has been dealing with the thieves for quite some time now.

The woman identified as Mary Yeboah runs a popular chop bar joint called ‘Sweet at Home’ at Nkurakan.

Residents reportedly found her to be in the possession of stolen goats and forced her to march through the streets while carrying the animals.

She was subsequently arrested by police in Nkurakan before she was later handed over to the New Juaben Police Command to deal with the matter.

While the police are looking into the allegations to ascertain if indeed the chop bar operator is guilty of the allegations, officers have also been assigned to locate and arrest the goat thieves.