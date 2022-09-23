Winneba: Afenyo-Markin hands over 3-unit classroom block to ACM School at Sankor

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Hon Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has handed over a fully furnished three-unit classroom block for the ACM School at Sankor in Winneba.

Speaking at the ceremony, Afenyo-Markin urge parents to focus on the upbringing of their children and crack the whip when they go wrong.

"Social media may destroy the future of your children if you fail to discipline them but pamper them when they are wrong. The teacher cannot do much, hence, cannot be blamed if parents fail to play their role, therefore I plead with parents to remember that the adolescent stage is the most critical in their child's life hence there's the need to exert your authority to control your wards at this stage otherwise your efforts will be in vain," he stated.

According to him, children between the ages of 11 and 19 years are in their formative stage and if care is not taken, they may go wayward.

"These are the times the child may want to experiment because they have discovered themselves and have become more conscious of themselves," the MP stated.

He reminded mothers of the pain they went through during pregnancy and childbirth calling on them not to shield their children when they go wayward.

He noted that the commissioning of the classroom block is a reflection of the 'Effutu Dream' which is hinged on four pillars: security, education, health and private sector development.

He encourages both political and religious leaders to contribute the little they can for the betterment of society.

The Effutu Municipal Education Director, Mrs Mabel Judith Micah acknowledged the massive contribution of the MP towards education. She calls on parents to encourage their children to take their education seriously.

According to her, the MP has made it a singular commitment to improve educational infrastructure in the municipality after supplying books, laptops and 13 full built and furnished libraries.

She assured MP, Chiefs and people of the municipality resolve to practice a high maintenance culture to ensure the longevity of the building and all facilities.