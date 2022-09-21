Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day: Let’s be nationalistic, patriotic – Presidential staffer to Ghanaians

21.09.2022 LISTEN

A presidential staffer at Jubilee House, Hassan Yarima has charged Ghanaians to take inspiration from the life of the country’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Today, Wednesday, September 21 is marked as a public holiday in Ghana to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking about the life of the first ever Prime Minister and President of the country, Presidential Staffer Hassan Yarima has urged Ghanaians to learn from Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to become patriotic citizens.

"The life of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is a whole lesson or inspiration on its own. Every bit of his life is something very important to learn,” he shared in an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show.

He proposes that there should be guiding principles to instill patriotism in the citizenry.

"We sing the pledge without knowing the reason why we are singing. The education system is not taking time to explain the essence of the pledge and the national anthem.

"We have to be nationalistic and patriotic. There should be policy guidelines that will by force imbibe nationalism and patriotism in us,” Hassan Yarima stressed.