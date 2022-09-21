ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.09.2022 Social News

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day: Let’s be nationalistic, patriotic – Presidential staffer to Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day: Lets be nationalistic, patriotic – Presidential staffer to Ghanaians
21.09.2022 LISTEN

A presidential staffer at Jubilee House, Hassan Yarima has charged Ghanaians to take inspiration from the life of the country’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Today, Wednesday, September 21 is marked as a public holiday in Ghana to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking about the life of the first ever Prime Minister and President of the country, Presidential Staffer Hassan Yarima has urged Ghanaians to learn from Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to become patriotic citizens.

"The life of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is a whole lesson or inspiration on its own. Every bit of his life is something very important to learn,” he shared in an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show.

He proposes that there should be guiding principles to instill patriotism in the citizenry.

"We sing the pledge without knowing the reason why we are singing. The education system is not taking time to explain the essence of the pledge and the national anthem.

"We have to be nationalistic and patriotic. There should be policy guidelines that will by force imbibe nationalism and patriotism in us,” Hassan Yarima stressed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Agona Nsaba Traditional Council rejects "come back bid" of abdicated Omanhen
21.09.2022 | Social News
Ghanaians mark Nkrumah Memorial Day today
21.09.2022 | Social News
Fire Service investigates Asuyeboah fire that killed mother and two children
20.09.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line