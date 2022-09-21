ADAM-GH wants IGP blamed for Bawku conflict

21.09.2022 LISTEN

A civil society group that anchors proper democratic principles, Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH) has blamed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for not putting in place proper measures to deal with the conflict in Bawku.

The Executive Secretary of the group, Mr. Sallam Azubila Emmanuel recalled that ADAM-GH in February this year sent a petition to the IGP on the Bawku conflict and called on him to beef up measures in solving the bloody conflict before things get out of control.

He said the group believe that the IGP has done very little in controlling the conflict which has claimed many lives including a pregnant woman and the destruction of properties in the Bawku municipality.

Mr. Azubila stated that the IGP's inability to bring Bawku conflict under total control is a security threat to the country stressing that if care is not taken the conflict may escalate to places where other indigenes or tribes lives.

ADAM-GH in a petition to the IGP on February 4, 2022 called on Dr. Dampare to enforce the law to support President Akufo-Addo and the government's pronouncement to secure absolute peace in Bawku.

The petition added that the key functions of the police service also include prevention and detection of crime, apprehension and prosecution of offenders as well as the protection of life and property.

This core mandate and key functions he revealed however do not reflect in Bawku and its environs.

According to him, the 2003 Supreme Court decision is clear that the Zug-raana Asigri Abugrago Azoka ll is the legitimate and only Paramount Chief of Bawku and President of the Kusaug Traditional Council.

He further revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo and his ministers, including the Minister of Interior as well as the Minister of Chieftaincy have all referenced the 2003 Supreme Court judgement and clearly stated that the Bawku chieftaincy is not in dispute.

He said the President and his Ministers also indicated that anyone who undermines the authority of the Supreme Court ruling and the Bawku Naaba is a common criminal. Also, anyone who questions his legitimacy is engaged in illegality.

Mr. Azubila Salam Emmanuel admonished the IGP to take the bull by the horns and enforce the 2003 Supreme court ruling on the Bawku Chieftaincy matter by arresting the illegal regent who is undermining the authority of the Supreme Court.