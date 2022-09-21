NASPA gives Vocational Skills Training To NSS Personnel in Kumasi

Executives of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) have offered service personnel of the Ghana National Service (NSS) in the Ashanti region vocational skills training.

They were offered knowledge on how to prepare cake (chocolate and vanilla) and oat cookies, all aimed at increasing personnel’s employability to enter the job market and ultimately empower them to create their own business with the skills they have acquired after service.

Centers for the training were the Kumasi Anglican Senior High School and the Akenten Appiah-Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development-AAMUSTED.

Ernest Owusu Adansi, Secretary of the Committee in charge of the Skills Training underlined the program as the first of its kind, adding that it is their expectation that after the training, beneficiaries will start a business after their service.

Responding to why taking up a vocation is needful, he noted that it is more expedient as one generates his own source of income by starting his or her own job.

He explained that personnel will become a burden to their family and society if they are unemployed. “But with the skills they have acquired, they will support themselves, their families and contribute to the society as well”.

A trainee Amidu Titiaka Rashida said at the event that it was the first time she was receiving knowledge on the preparation of cake and cookies.

She described the program as very laudable, advising colleague personnel in other regions to partake in the program and make good use of it.

Facilitator Diana Bekoe who is also a professional Nurse also urged Ghanaian youth to refrain from always relying on government for employment.

She admonished them to learn a vocation and start their own business with the skills they have acquired.